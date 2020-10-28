Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Bluefin club raise over £1,000 for Calpe house

By Chronicle Staff
28th October 2020

Bluefin Open Water club has raised over £1,000 for Calpe House so far following a 12-hour swimathon last weekend.

As over 30 swimmers took to the water at Eastern Beach for the challenge that started at 8am, which also saw some Atlantic Bluefin tuna swimming off the beach.

The funds raised by Bluefin will buy new bed linen for various rooms at Calpe House.

The club is still accepting donations via Revolut and those wishing contribute can message Jason Mesilio on 54012900.

