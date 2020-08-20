Bluefin Tuna fishing season closes

The Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change announced the Bluefin Tuna Open Season closed yesterday.

The season was closed yesterday at 1pm, with fishing for Atlantic Bluefin Tuna

(Thunnus thynnus) no longer allowed in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

The season opened on June 16 with the season set to close on October 14, or until the Total Allowable Catch was reached.

Earlier this month the Gibraltar Government increased the quota for this year’s Bluefin Tuna Season from 13.6 tonnes to 19.81 tonnes, which was in accordance with the recent increase in quotas set by the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas, No.6 Convent Place said.

The Environmental Safety Group had called for tuna fishing to be banned in Gibraltar just a day before the season closed.

The Group said its fundamental objective is the conservation and protection of this species and for some years they have been observing the developments regarding the local

fishing of tuna from Gibraltar.