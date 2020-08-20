Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bluefin Tuna fishing season closes

Sports fishermen fish an Atlantic bluefin tuna in the Mediterranean sea, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, August 16, 2019. Picture taken August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

By Chronicle Staff
20th August 2020

The Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change announced the Bluefin Tuna Open Season closed yesterday.
The season was closed yesterday at 1pm, with fishing for Atlantic Bluefin Tuna
(Thunnus thynnus) no longer allowed in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.
The season opened on June 16 with the season set to close on October 14, or until the Total Allowable Catch was reached.
Earlier this month the Gibraltar Government increased the quota for this year’s Bluefin Tuna Season from 13.6 tonnes to 19.81 tonnes, which was in accordance with the recent increase in quotas set by the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas, No.6 Convent Place said.
The Environmental Safety Group had called for tuna fishing to be banned in Gibraltar just a day before the season closed.
The Group said its fundamental objective is the conservation and protection of this species and for some years they have been observing the developments regarding the local
fishing of tuna from Gibraltar.

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Local News

Masks to be made compulsory in shops

Wed 19th Aug, 2020

Brexit

Tailor made post-Brexit solution ‘guarantees British Gibraltar’

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Sports

Gib match cancelled after seven Kosovo players test positive for Covid-19

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Hundreds swabbed at Covid-19 mobile testing unit

20th August 2020

Local News
Govt unveils plans to redesign streets for ‘people, not cars’

20th August 2020

Local News
Youngsters enjoy summer reading sessions in John Mac Library

20th August 2020

Local News
UEFA reschedules Kosovo match for Saturday

20th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020