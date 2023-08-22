Bluefin tuna season closes

The Atlantic Bluefin tuna season closed on Tuesday at midday, after the three-tonne limit was reached.

Despite local anglers having caught almost the entire season’s quota during the first phase, the season was reopened on August 6.

When the season opened earlier this summer, the quota for the first phase was set at 22 tonnes, with a further three tonnes earmarked for phase two.

But anglers caught 24.6 tonnes of the prized fish in the first phase of the season, well over the allowable catch and just short of the 25-tonne total quota for the season.

This has pushed the total allowable catch to nearly 28 tonnes.

At the time the Gibraltar Government said the two-part season allow opportunities for anglers who specialise on the smaller fish that are present later in the season.

On Tuesday, an hour after the season was closed a notice was issued announcing the closure.

The Department of Environment reminded anglers that the capture and landing of any Bluefin tuna is not allowed during the closed season.

The Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit, along with other authorities, will be monitoring activity at sea and marinas during this time.