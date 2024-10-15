Bluefin Tuna season closes

The Bluefin Tuna fishing season closed on October 14, with the Department of the Environment issuing a reminder of the closure to anglers.

Anglers are reminded that the capture and landing of any Bluefin Tuna is not allowed during the closed season.

The Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit, alongside other authorities, will be monitoring activity at sea and marinas during this time to ensure anglers comply.

The season opened last June with a 25-tonne quota with the Department of Environment reviewing a mechanism to regulate the commercial sale of locally caught tuna.

The first part of the season closed some three weeks early, after the 22 tonne quota was caught.

The second part of the quota was set at three tonnes and opened on August 6, with the season not closing ahead of the deadline.

During open season sports fisherman could catch a tuna a day.