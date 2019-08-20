Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bluefin tuna season closes

REUTERS/Jon Nazca

By Chronicle Staff
20th August 2019

A local sports fisherman hauls a Bluefin tuna on board his vessel just days before the close of this year's season.
As of noon yesterday, fishing for Bluefin tuna is no longer allowed in British Gibraltar territorial waters, the Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change.
This year's season was closed after fishermen filled this year's quota, which had been increased to 16.7 tonnes.
The move was welcomed by anglers, who say the tuna fishery has recovered globally in recent years and that local sports fishing is sustainable and has a negligible impact on the species.
But conservation groups insist this remains a species that is under pressure from fishing, adding that most of Gibraltar's quota is caught by a small group of anglers.
Conservation campaigners have also expressed concern that much of the catch in Gibraltar is sold despite the fact there is no framework for commercial Bluefin fishing.

Most Read

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Iranian tanker sails from Gibraltar after US detention bid is rejected

Sun 18th Aug, 2019

Local News

Leaked report claims Gibraltar ‘underprepared’ for hard Brexit, No.6 says document is ‘out of date’

Sun 18th Aug, 2019

Local News

New law overhauls divorce proceedings

Mon 19th Aug, 2019

Local News

US seeks to seize Grace 1 as Gibraltar moves to release

Thu 15th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New Police Barracks building refurbishment now complete

20th August 2019

Local News
Bluefin tuna season closes

20th August 2019

Local News
Man convicted of child rape

20th August 2019

Local News
Gibraltar 'followed EU law' with Grace 1 detention, Lib Dem MEP says

19th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019