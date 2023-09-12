Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Sep, 2023

Boat procession blesses sea ahead of National Day

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2023

The annual Our Lady of Europe boat procession was held on Friday evening as part of the events in the run-up to National Day.

The vessels set off at 7.30pm on Friday from Coaling Island carrying flags and adorned with bunting.

The procession is as an act of remembrance for those who have lost their lives at sea and includes a blessing of the sea and the laying of flowers.

Among the dignitaries present at sea on tug vessel Rooke were the Governor, Vice Admiral, Sir David Steel, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and GSD MP Damon Bossino.

Government Ministers and members of the Opposition also took part in the procession.

