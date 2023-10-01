Body found near Detached Mole is missing Filipino seafarer

The man found dead in the sea in the area of the Detached Mole was identified on Sunday as a 48-year old Filipino seafarer from the tanker MV Gladiator.

The Royal Gibraltar Police said he is believed to have fallen into the water as he was climbing the steps of the northern side of the Detached Mole, where the Gibraltar-flag oil products tanker is berthed alongside.

Police are investigating the death but a spokesperson for the RGP said there were no indications at present of anything suspicious.

“At this moment in time, no foul play is suspected,” the spokesperson said.

The RGP’s control room received a call at around 9.30pm on Saturday after a man was reported missing after falling into the water.

A search was launched involving officers from the RGP, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police, the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.

At around 10.30pm on Saturday, the body of a man was recovered from waters in the Detached Mole area by divers from the GFRS.

Police initially said the body was recovered off the North Mole but updated that information on Sunday.

RGP Crime Scene Investigators were dispatched to the scene and the Coroner was informed.

The police investigation remains open.