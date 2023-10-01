Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Body found near Detached Mole is missing Filipino seafarer

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2023

The man found dead in the sea in the area of the Detached Mole was identified on Sunday as a 48-year old Filipino seafarer from the tanker MV Gladiator.

The Royal Gibraltar Police said he is believed to have fallen into the water as he was climbing the steps of the northern side of the Detached Mole, where the Gibraltar-flag oil products tanker is berthed alongside.

Police are investigating the death but a spokesperson for the RGP said there were no indications at present of anything suspicious.

“At this moment in time, no foul play is suspected,” the spokesperson said.

The RGP’s control room received a call at around 9.30pm on Saturday after a man was reported missing after falling into the water.

A search was launched involving officers from the RGP, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police, the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.

At around 10.30pm on Saturday, the body of a man was recovered from waters in the Detached Mole area by divers from the GFRS.

Police initially said the body was recovered off the North Mole but updated that information on Sunday.

RGP Crime Scene Investigators were dispatched to the scene and the Coroner was informed.

The police investigation remains open.

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigating death at North Mole

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Local News

Picardo says October 12 is his last election, tipping Gemma Arias Vasquez as next GSLP leader

Wed 27th Sep, 2023

Local News

easyJet diverts to Bilbao

Wed 27th Sep, 2023

Local News

Body found near Detached Mole is missing Filipino seafarer

Sun 1st Oct, 2023

Local News

Burglary ‘lookout’ jailed for seven months

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP investigating death at North Mole

1st October 2023

Local News
Chief Justice wants more flexibility for remote court hearings

30th September 2023

Local News
Covid ‘not valid excuse’ for pending 2019 Alliance manifesto commitments, Vasquez says

29th September 2023

Local News
Alliance and GSD present manifestoes as election campaign enters third week

29th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023