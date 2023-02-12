Body of GHA doctor found in collapsed building in Turkey

The body of GHA surgeon Dr George Chami has been recovered from a collapsed apartment block in southern Turkey, where he was staying when a major earthquake devastated swathes of the country and neighbouring Syria.

Dr Chami was visiting Antakya in southern Turkey when the earthquake struck.

He had been missing since Monday and members of his family had travelled to the area to scour hospitals and search the site.

But on Sunday their worst fears were confirmed as rescuers searching the collapsed building found his body in the rubble.

Dr Chami's family and the Gibraltar Government confirmed the tragic news, with a statement from No.6 Convent place expressing the Government's deepest condolences.

Tomorrow all flags will fly at half mast from 8am until after a minutes silence which will be marked at midday to remember all those who have died in this tragedy.

The number of people confirmed to have died in Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 33,000.

“It is with great sadness that we have been notified of the passing of Dr George Chami today," Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

"He was an extremely respected surgeon in our community, and his passing will be felt not just by all those who knew him, but every person in this close knit community."

"Dr Chami chose to make Gibraltar his home, and with that improve the lives of many Gibraltarians with his talent. All our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this devastating time."

“Last week I wrote to the UK ambassadors for Turkey and Syria expressing our condolences and solidarity on behalf of the people of Gibraltar."

"We continue to remember all those who have been affected and tomorrow we will hold a minute of silence for all those who have died, especially Dr Chami, whose loss will be very deeply felt in Gibraltar by all who knew him and were his grateful patients and colleagues at the GHA.”