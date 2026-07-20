‘Bonkers Bikers’ tackle 5,000km ride for GADS

Two childhood friends, Gene Chapman and Matt Buckland, are cycling around 5,000 kilometres from North Cape in Norway to Istanbul to raise money and awareness for the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society.

The challenge is raising funds through a GoFundMe campaign called Miles for Minds.

So far, the duo have pedalled over 3,000km and raised just over half of their £5,000 target.

The riders, who are documenting the challenge under the name Bonkers Bikers 2026, expect the journey to take between two and a half and three months.

The route takes them through Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria and finally Turkey.

“We started at North Cape in Norway and are cycling south through Finland, the Baltic States and Eastern Europe before eventually reaching Istanbul, Turkey,” Mr Chapman told the Chronicle.

“On a good day, we're usually covering between 80 and 100 kilometres. Some days we manage more if the terrain is kind while, on others, the hills, headwinds or bad weather slow us down considerably.”

They hope to arrive in Istanbul by the middle of August, although their schedule will depend on weather, road conditions and rest days.

While there have been plenty of highlights on their journey so far, Mr Chapman said that starting from the Arctic Circle was pretty special.

They have also loved the unexpected moments, such as “wild camping in beautiful places, meeting people we'd never otherwise have met, and sharing this adventure together.”

“Those are the memories that will stay with us long after we've reached Istanbul.”

“And watching Matt pedalling like crazy to escape the dogs chasing him in Poland was priceless,” he added.

The pair came up with the idea for the voyage over Christmas in 2025.

“I've always enjoyed taking on endurance challenges, and I wanted to do something that would really test me both physically and mentally while raising money for a cause that means a great deal to me,” Mr Chapman said.

“Matt was born to pedal and had already completed Land's End to John O’Groats and joined us on the Maroc Challenge in 2024 which was a 4x4 driving experience, different in many ways but a physical endurance in others.”

“We have been friends since childhood and, over a couple of beers at Christmas 2025, we came up with the idea of a summer bike challenge.”

“The North Cape to Istanbul route seemed like the perfect combination of adventure, challenge and purpose.”

“It's a journey that crosses so many different landscapes, cultures and countries, making it an unforgettable experience while helping raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease.”

Support from people along the route has been vital and welcomed, with Mr Chapman calling it “one of the best parts of the journey”.

“Complete strangers have stopped to chat, offered encouragement, wished us luck and shown genuine interest in what we're doing.”

“Those small acts of kindness really lift your spirits.”

It’s gestures like this that help them push on during those hard days.

“There are definitely days when the weather is awful, the legs are tired and you question why you're doing it. At those moments I remind myself why we started,” he said.

“Knowing we're raising money for people living with Alzheimer's and dementia, and their families, makes every difficult day worthwhile.”

It is not just support on route that gives the cyclists the motivation to continue, but also the support they have received from friends, family and people following their journey.

GADS is very close to Mr Chapman’s heart. His father-in-law had Alzheimer's disease and his Mum is battling with it now.

“I have seen first-hand how devastating it can be for the person affected and for the whole family,” he said.

“Although Mum lives in the UK, Gibraltar has been my home for the last seven years and I wanted to support a local charity that's making a real difference in the community.”

The pair hope the ride will also raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and the support available to people with dementia and their families.

“Of course we'd love to exceed our fundraising target, but it's about much more than the money,” Mr Chapman said.

“We'd like to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease, highlight the fantastic work carried out by the Gibraltar Alzheimer's and Dementia Society, and encourage people to support families affected by dementia in whatever way they can.”

The ride has given him plenty of time to reflect.

“It's reinforced how precious time with family really is and how important it is to support those caring for loved ones with dementia,” he said.

“Alzheimer's doesn't just affect one person, it affects everyone around them and charities like GADS provide invaluable support.”

Asked what message he would give to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease, he said: “You're not alone.”

“Alzheimer's can feel overwhelming, but there are organisations, communities and people who genuinely want to help.”

“Don't be afraid to ask for support and treasure the moments you have together because they're incredibly precious.”

You can follow their progress on Instagram via https://www.instagram.com/bonkersbikers2026

Donations can be made through the Miles for Minds GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/e34a09d73.