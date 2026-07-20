Poetry and song celebrated in MAG concert

Gabriel Moreno staged a homecoming concert last weekend at the MAG club in Wellington Front. The concert featured his band Quivering Poets, two guest poets from Algeciras, a poet/musician from Cordoba, who had just published his book, the celebrated poetry translator and editor Rafael Penas Cruz and Gabriel’s own double, hour- long sets of music and poetry from our former cultural ambassador, who gave his all in an evening to remember.

Previous Gabriel Moreno concerts have mostly been staged at El Kazbar but the Wine Festival and a private booking there saw this concert moved to MAG, where the full house enjoyed a spectacular two hour show of convivial entertainment, which was cross border in spirit and at the same time pure Llanito in context. I got there early for soundcheck and I knew that famously, the concert would start later than announced because our patrons like ‘not to rush’ arriving.

The Moreno entourage had visited the Cadiz book fair a couple of days previously and found it much too laid back to enjoy ‘pero sin embargo’ last Thursday’s reception in Algeciras was so warm that it spilled into a near five a.m finish. Does our Llanito charm work better nearer home? It seems so and we were about to witness a feast of words and music, dotted with that charm and seasoned with ‘la sal de la tierra’.

The current iteration of the ‘Quivering Poets’ headed by Gabriel, features local percussionist Daryl Pallas and Manolo Marcos, a seasoned soprano sax player who hails from Cordoba and is a published poet. Their first offering was ‘Warm Overcoat’ from Gabriel’s yet to be published new album to be titled ‘Carousel of Love.’ They followed up with ‘Layers’ which Gabriel dedicated to his mum watching, saying that she taught him that ‘we all have layers’ and that introspective framing carried the song to our collective approval.

Translated poems from Gabriel saw Rafael Penas reading in tandem with him and offering us humour as he recalled the challenges of translating Llanito patois in Moreno’s poetry and sonnets. Rafa already considers himself an honorary Gibraltarian and he would later read from Byron in English. He commanded the room with some Byron in English. Works which he has already translated into Spanish and published under his own Goat Star Books editorial label.

In his intro, Gabriel had announced two guest poets from Algeciras. Manuel Ruiz and Ramon Fernandez and they were warmly greeted on stage to perform and both were accompanied on Spanish guitar by Gabriel to frame them properly. Rafa translated to English in tandem with Manuel Marcos’ poem, talented poet and sax player. The three guest poets were ‘simpatico’ very good and most welcomed. As appreciative as they were delighted to be here, receiving our hospitality, which they had offered Gabriel’s entourage on the previous night across the Bay. This is who we are when we get together. The same but different and united in music and culture, always ready to pull off cross-border poetry nights such as this one, which surely must be repeated.

After the guests’ poems Gabriel continued his set with ‘Elena Kalinka’ and then his special tribute to Leonard Cohen in ‘Never Loved Before,’ a song to which he wrote music for, to the General’s lost lyric. A song currently gathering momentum as it is quite a scoop to unearth a lost lyric and with Cohen’s family permission and blessing, record and release it. Closing the first part of the concert Gabriel then offered his version of Cohen’s classic ‘Dance Till the End of Love.’ It was a fitting choice and spirits were high after the crowd had chanted their pennies’ worth of Cohen in reverie.

Part two opened with Gabriel’s new album song ‘Carousel of Love’ then he treated us to our favourites from his albums. ‘We can write England all over Again,’ ‘I feel like Dancing’ (and there were a few brave ones on the floor,) ‘Silly Old Dreams’ my favourite ‘Castles’ - dedicated to his son Angelo and the hushed MAG audience listened to the words of a father who will leave no riches behind but hopefully his words and intellect will suffice. You could have heard a pin drop. ‘Halfway House’ saw the audience chanting again and also to Cohen’s classic ‘Everybody Knows’ which wrapped it all up. Bravo muchachos!

Well done MAG and well done Gabriel Moreno and his talented entourage for a great evening’s worth of music and poetry. This concert saw the ‘taverna type’ of poetry recital and music, tested in a new and intimate venue which is just over a year old and is now the best platform for our new and upcoming artists. Noni Belilo and his committee are sowing seeds for young talent and he told me that they want to do more - but I can’t steal his thunder on that.

Those who know Gabriel, know his books and albums but most importantly, know and love his energetic performances whenever he visits. There is every good reason to be proud of our ‘exported’ poet, who has recently been touring Germany extensively and already found new disciples there. Catch his music and words on Spotify and also in his regular Facebook threads, where he will expose you to his new poetry every so often. He is truly a master of the art and a worthy icon- in-the making, well equipped to follow the late General Leonard Cohen and his enduring legacy. Till next time Maestro and your new album launch hopefully.