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Thu 18th Jun, 2026

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Book review: 'Three Summers', by Karen Swan

By Guest Contributor
18th June 2026

Book review by Kimberly Foreman

Genre:  Historical fiction / romance

Are you in the mood for a summery romance? Look no further, because this week I’m bringing you the recently published Three Summers by Sunday Times bestselling author Karen Swan. It’s the perfect piece of escapist fiction! 

Rafaella Parisi, daughter of a humble olive tree grower, longs for her friends to arrive from Rome. The wealthy Franchetti family visit every summer and, though she’s close with all three siblings, it’s Cosimo she really wants to see... But when the Franchettis arrive at Rafaella’s small fishing village, the summer doesn’t go as planned, and one terrible accident has devastating consequences for them all.

What a love story *swoon*. I much prefer historical fiction romances to modern-day romance novels, and this book by the prolific Karen Swan definitely didn’t disappoint. While the story started off a little slowly, it soon picked up pace — full of suspense and darker moments I didn’t expect. Throw in the childhood friends-to-lovers romance between Cosimo and Rafaella, and you have all the makings of an unputdownable read. I loved the whole “will they or won’t they” dynamic, which kept me completely riveted.

And as if the storyline wasn’t enough, I couldn’t get enough of all the Italian detail — the beautifully descriptive prose transported me to a tiny seaside town in Puglia.
The author also does a great job of showing the disparity between the different social classes. Much of what happened in the novel felt as though it could easily have happened in real life. The scenes felt realistic, and some were full of tension — a tension that steadily built throughout the book, culminating in an all-or-nothing ending.
This was my first book by Karen Swan, but it definitely won’t be my last. Overall, a brilliant and memorable read! 

For more book recommendations, find me on Instagram: @kbookblogger

 

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