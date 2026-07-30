Stylos dancers win three World Titles as Gibraltar shines at Dance World Cup

Stylos Dance Studios returned from the Dance World Cup 2026 with three World Championship titles and a total of 12 World Championship medals, helping Gibraltar secure an impressive 18th place in the overall country rankings.

Competing in Dublin over 11 days, against 11,500 dancers from 60 countries, Stylos represented Gibraltar with 31 dancers performing 52 routines across four simultaneous competition stages.

The studio claimed three Gold Medals and World Championship titles. Anna Pecino and Marianne Hook won the Children Acro Duet/Trio category with Nowadays, scoring 97.1 out of 100, one of the highest marks awarded during the competition.

The Children Small Group Acro won gold with Hey Pachuco, scoring 93.3, while the Junior Large Group Jazz claimed the world title with Paris City Jazz, receiving 94.5 marks.

Both children's gold medal-winning routines, Nowadays and Hey Pachuco, were also invited to perform at the Mini and Children Gala, which showcases the highest-scoring performances of the championships.

Hey Pachuco also received the Runner-Up Best Small Group award across all theatrical dance genres, competing against Jazz, Tap, Song and Dance and Acro routines from around the world.

The results saw Gibraltar finish 18th overall despite competing against countries with significantly larger populations and dance programmes. Gibraltar was also named Runner-Up Nation in the Mini and Children Acro category.

Stylos also won five Silver Medals for These Boots by Talia Ochello in the Children Commercial Solo category, New York in the Junior Large Group Showstopper category, It's Snowing by Oceana Payne in the Junior Lyrical Solo category, Why Don't You Do Right in the Junior Jazz Duet/Trio category, You're Gonna Love Me by Marianne Hook in the Children Acro Solo category, and Champagne Taste by Ella Victory and Janelle Hendrick in the Children Jazz Duet/Trio category.

The studio added three Bronze Medals through 1977 by Oceana Payne in the Junior Acro Solo category, Sherlock and Watson by Demi Linares and Kalia Lopez in the Mini Acro Duet category, and Tango by Marianne Hook in the Children Showstopper Solo category.

Further strong performances earned valuable country points, with fourth-place finishes for Puttin' on the Ritz, Money, Are You There Yet?, Hoxe, Mañá e Sempre and Circle of Life. Fifth places went to To Be Loved, Alice and Muses, while Turbulence, That's Life and Steam Heat all finished sixth.

Stylos described the results as "a proud moment for Gibraltar".

"For a small dance studio from Gibraltar to consistently stand shoulder to shoulder with the world's finest dance schools is nothing short of extraordinary," the studio said.

"Year after year, Stylos Dance Studios continues to raise the standard, proudly flying Gibraltar's flag on the international stage."

The studio said the achievements reflected months of dedication from its dancers, who balanced school, family life and intensive training ahead of the championships.

"Stylos Dance Studios is not simply winning medals; it is building a legacy for Gibraltar."

"The studio continues to prove that talent, discipline and passion can overcome any obstacle, regardless of the size of the country you represent."

Behind the success is the coaching team led by co-Directors Lillian Montero and Lauren Montero, supported by teachers Tracy Hook and Lorelei Shingler, together with Stylos alumni Nathan Villalba and Anna Jimenez, who are currently studying dance at colleges in the UK.

The studio said their coaching, choreography and commitment to excellence had enabled Stylos to compete with and defeat some of the world's biggest dance schools.

"Year after year, they continue to prove that talent, passion and hard work can put Gibraltar firmly on the world stage," the studio concluded.