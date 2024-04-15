Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Apr, 2024

Book Signing of ‘Hunting Lights in the Shadows’ at GHT

By Chronicle Staff
15th April 2024

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will hold a Book Signing Event on Tuesday, April 16 with Juan Carlos Teuma, author of Hunting Lights in the Shadows: Memoirs of a Paparazzo, at the Main Guard between 11:30am and 1:30pm.

This memoir follows the story of local paparazzi, Juan Carlos Teuma and his colourful career in the world of flashing lights and cameras.

Sharing stories of political figures, royalty and celebrities, Juan Carlos takes the reader back to the early days of modern paparazzi, the challenges of censorship within the press, and infiltration of high society.

The book shares many photographs from his career.

