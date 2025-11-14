Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Book signings, school talks and panels at Literary Festival

By Chronicle Staff
14th November 2025

The Gibraltar Literary Festival has held book signings, talks at local schools and a cooking workshop as part of the extensive line-up held across locations.

Local schools, BookGem, Garrison Library, and John Mackintosh Hall have been the hub of the Literary Festival this week hosting various talks, presentations and signings.

This week has seen the Lightning Talks held featuring local authors Shane Dalmedo, Christina Galliano and Joe Adamberry, and the Poetry Panel including Giordano Durante, Tessa Rosado Standen and Trino Cruz.

In school’s Justin Rollins, Alice Mascarenhas, Lenka Tryb gave presentations to students.

At BookGem, David Bentata, Mark Montovio, Paul Bradley, Julian Felice and Jonathan Teuma held talks and book signings.

Mr Montovio also held a cooking event in the book shop.

