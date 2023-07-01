BookGem unveils new bookshop and café to delight bibliophiles
BookGem, Gibraltar's new bookshop and café, was formally opened on Friday by Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Culture. Also present at the opening were the Governor, Vice Admiral, Sir David Steel, the Mayor, Carmen Gomez, and Seamus Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of Gibraltar Cultural Services. Since the bookshop opened earlier this month with a...
