Fri 15th Nov, 2019

Bookmark competition helps raise awareness of dyslexia

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
15th November 2019

The Governor of Gibraltar Lieutenant General Edward Davis presented the winners of the annual Bookmark Competition with their prizes at a reception in the Mario Finlayson Gallery on Monday afternoon. The competition is organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, of which the Governor is the patron, and it attracted...

