Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Border checks now include temperature screening as virus controls are stepped up

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
5th May 2020

A thermal imager is being trialled at the border for people entering the Rock, to identify anyone with a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius or over.

The new technology was in place on Monday morning from 7am and, by 9am, no one had triggered the system, despite a sharp increase in the number of people crossing.

Officials at the border estimated that three times the number of people entered Gibraltar during that time compared to the average daily flow last week.

Brian Brookes, from the Office of Civil Contingencies, explained the rationale behind this piece of technology.

“This thermal imager is on a trial period today as a result of the Government relaxing the measures a bit,” said Mr Brookes.

The Government recently lifted the ban, but with restrictions still in place, on the opening of non-essential shops on the Rock.

“We decided that we would put this [thermal imager] here at the border because of the influx of extra individuals as a result of the relaxation,” Mr Brookes said.

“It has been confirmed by Borders and Coastguards that has actually happened and there was an increase of vehicles and pedestrians.”

“The thermal imager measures the temperature of the people coming through and if it is anything under 37.2, it won’t sound the alarm and it allows the officer to continue working, checking documents,” he added.

The machine reads all temperatures even if a cluster of people are coming through, although workers are entering the Rock in single file as they have to show identification and documents regarding their work or reason for crossing over.

The Office of Civil Contingency is looking at introducing thermal imagers at all of Gibraltar’s entry points.

“There is a meeting this morning to discuss the protocol as to how we are going to deal with individuals who get flagged up through this process,” said Mr Brookes.

“The director of public health [Dr Sohail Bhatti] is guiding us and is telling us it is a useful tool.”

“We are trying to coordinate now as to which essential services and agencies would need them as they are valuable,” he added.

Mr Brookes also noted it would be good for any other type of organisation and not just Government.

“It is a good tool and I recommend it especially now that we are applying some relaxation to lockdown and there will be more volume of individuals,” said Mr Brookes.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Local News

Survey points to concerns over potential jump in cases and retightening of restrictions

Mon 4th May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

A post Covid-19 future for Gibraltar

Mon 4th May, 2020

Local News

After a busy Saturday outside, Govt urges common sense as it eases Covid-19 regulations

Sat 2nd May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
As technology takes centre stage in Covid-19 response, GRA issues privacy guidance

5th May 2020

Local News
Behind the scenes, a dedicated team offers assistance to those who most need it

5th May 2020

Local News
Recovery is a ‘long and painful’ road

5th May 2020

Local News
Thousands donated to local charities as Kusuma Trust, Bland Group and Isolas launch separate initiatives

5th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020