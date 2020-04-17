Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Border Force officers seen fitting face masks to migrants at Dover

Gareth Fuller

By Press Association
17th April 2020

By Michael Drummond, PA South East Correspondent

Border Force officers have been seen fitting face masks to people believed to be migrants at Dover on Friday.

Temperatures at the Kent port on Friday morning were a chilly 8C with winds picking up to 21mph.

The Border Force cutter HMC Vigilant has been active in the English Channel this morning, the PA news agency understands.

Pictures taken in Dover show the suspected migrants being processed by UK personnel wearing fluorescent jackets.

The latest incidents come as the growing Covid-19 threat, a lack of food and the mass exodus of volunteers has left migrants in northern France in a perilous position, according to a humanitarian charity.

Nearly 400 migrants are known to have risked their lives in small boats to try to cross the English Channel since lockdown measures were put in place in the UK on March 23.

Following the latest confirmed crossing attempts on Sunday, the Home Office reiterated that the pandemic has had “no impact” on its ability to respond to migrant activity.

It said: “Border Force and Immigration Enforcement will always have the resources needed to tackle these illegal and dangerous crossings.”

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Charities raise concerns as drugs users face ‘cold turkey’ in lockdown

Thu 16th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Bay transfer for octogenarian whose round-the-world cruise went ‘a little bit wrong'

Thu 9th Apr, 2020

Local News

Lockdown for over 70s extended for another 30 days, wider measures ‘very likely’ to follow suit

Tue 14th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Drug dealers turn to selling face masks on dark web - UK

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
TikTok donates £5m to Royal College of Nursing Foundation

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Three-year-old marks end of cancer treatment with family as bell moved outside - UK

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Couples likely to delay getting married in the wake of coronavirus – UK report

17th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020