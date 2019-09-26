Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Borders and Bordering symposium opens today

By Chronicle Staff
26th September 2019

The caretaker Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will today officially open an international symposium on the subject of Borders and Bordering in the 21st Century.

The event will take place at the Garrison Library and will focus on the 2019 commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the closure of the border in 1969 and by wider concerns worldwide in relation to borders including the impact of Brexit.

There will be specific consideration of the land borders between Gibraltar and Spain and between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as part of the discussions.

The event, which is now in its seventh year, has been organised by Dr Jennifer Ballantine Perera together with the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister.

In the past these symposiums at the Garrison Library have focused on issues that impact on Gibraltar and other like territories within a European and global framework, a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

This year, a delegation from The Åland Islands Peace Institute has been invited to attend.

The Åland Islands are culturally, linguistically and geopolitically linked to Finland and Sweden given their constitutional relationship.

A panel of fifteen high-profile international and local speakers will put their views forward during the symposium.

These will include academics from Cambridge, Kings College London, St Patrick’s College Dublin City University, The Åland Islands Peace Institute, State Watch, Queen’s University Belfast, University of Lisbon & Inter Press Agency (IPS), University of Albany, State University New York, Newcastle University, Royal Holloway, Madrid and the University of Gibraltar.

Commenting on the event, Dr Garcia said: “I am delighted that for the seventh year in a row the Gibraltar Garrison Library will host such an internationally prestigious symposium that delves into some of the most pertinent issues of our times in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and globally.”

The event will open today at 5pm and the public are invited to attend.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian life-saver given top charity award

Wed 25th Sep, 2019

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gibraltar’s history in pictures

26th September 2019

Local News
GONHS and Nautilus Project announce election wish list

26th September 2019

Local News
Borders and Bordering symposium opens today

26th September 2019

Local News
Three students awarded Parasol Scholarship

26th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019