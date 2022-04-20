Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Boris Johnson accuses Justin Welby of ‘misconstruing’ Rwanda policy

By Press Association
20th April 2022

By Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Boris Johnson is said to have accused Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby of having “misconstrued” the policy of sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Sources close to the Prime Minister said he accused the senior clergyman of being “less vociferous” in his condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin than he was in his attack on the policy.

The criticism from Mr Johnson appeared to have come in a private address to Tory MPs in Parliament after he was forced to repeatedly apologise over the fine he received from police for breaching coronavirus laws.

Mr Welby raised “serious ethical questions” about the policy in his Easter Sunday address and said it cannot “stand the judgment of God”.

In the sermon, the archbishop said “sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do well, like Rwanda, is the opposite of the nature of God who himself took responsibility for our failures”.

But sources said Mr Johnson accused “senior members of the clergy” of having “misconstrued the policy”.

The Prime Minister was said to have then added that the clergymen were “less vociferous” in their condemnation on Easter Sunday of Mr Putin than they were on the migration policy.

Though Mr Welby did not mention Russian president Vladimir Putin by name, he did call for a “Russian ceasefire, withdrawal and a commitment to talks”.

And he repeatedly criticised the invasion and discussed the plight of the Ukrainian people living through and fleeing the war.

Mr Johnson was met by the typical banging of tables and walls by Tory MPs during the speech in a Commons committee room on Tuesday evening.

Former prime minister Theresa May earlier said she does not support the policy of sending migrants who arrive by unauthorised means 4,000 miles to East Africa.

And she questioned the “legality, practicality and efficacy” of the widely-criticised plans.

But senior Tory Dame Andrea Leadsom criticised as “absolutely abhorrent and inexplicable” criticism from people like Mr Welby.

Meanwhile, addressing the Prime Minister after his speech, the Tory MP for Colne Valley, Jason McCartney, was heard accusing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of a “whipping up of hysteria” and of using language that showed a “visceral hatred” of the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson replied that there had been a “coarsening of the debate that does our politics no favours”.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Plans filed to refurbish Old Married Quarters

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Local News

Kevin Bossino appointed CEO of Gibraltar Tourist Board

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar hosts calls by UK and US submarines

Sat 16th Apr, 2022

Local News

Chamber warns of ‘tough decisions ahead’ as treaty talks drag beyond Easter

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Senior Tory tells Johnson he is not ‘worthy’ to be PM over Covid breach

20th April 2022

UK/Spain News
Senior Tory suggests ‘war cabinet’ could be established if PM is deposed

18th April 2022

UK/Spain News
Archbishop has misunderstood aims of Rwanda migrants policy – Rees-Mogg

17th April 2022

UK/Spain News
Archbishop criticises Rwanda policy as senior civil servant’s concerns published

17th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022