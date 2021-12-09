Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Dec, 2021

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce birth of daughter

Pic by Jacob King

By Press Association
9th December 2021

By Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has given birth to her second child with the Prime Minister after a tumultuous 24 hours for Downing Street.

Mr and Mrs Johnson announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital on Thursday morning.

The Prime Minister was present throughout the birth, the PA news agency understands.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

The couple announced they were expecting their second child together at the end of July, as the 33-year-old environmental campaigner spoke of having a miscarriage earlier in the year.

The birth of a sister for Wilfred came the morning after the Prime Minister announced England is entering Plan B to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

As well as facing Tory anger over the latest restrictions, Mr Johnson was battling the fallout of an allegedly rule-breaking Number 10 Christmas party last year which forced the resignation of senior Government aide Allegra Stratton.

Also on Thursday morning, the Conservatives were fined £17,800 over a controversial donation which helped cover the lavish refurbishments to the couple’s Downing Street flat.

The pair were photographed walking into the hospital, reportedly at 7.40am.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sent his congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their baby, and added: “Wishing your family health and happiness.”

The new arrival means Mr Johnson has at least seven children, although he has frequently obfuscated when asked exactly how many.

Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was born in April last year and was named in partly in tribute to two doctors, Nick Hart and Nick Price, who helped saved the Prime Minister’s life when he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 earlier that month.

The couple married during a secretly-planned wedding at Westminster Cathedral in May.

Mr Johnson, 57, has four children with his barrister ex-wife Marina Wheeler.

It emerged during a court hearing in 2013 that he had fathered a daughter during an affair when he was London mayor in 2009.

