Boris Johnson emerges from self-isolation to join UK applauding key workers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson emerged from self-isolation to join people around the UK applauding key workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second time the nationwide salute has taken place, as people stood on their doorsteps to applaud those working to stem the outbreak of Covid-19.

Bagpipers took to the streets in Scotland, while families banged pans and fireworks were let off around the country.

Mr Johnson appeared briefly on the steps of Number 10 to join in, the first time he has been seen in person since announcing he had been diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.

He told those gathered outside: “I am not allowed out really, I am just standing here.”

The Queen’s second residence Windsor Castle was also lit blue in a sign of support.

More than 70 stars of the stage, screen and sports field have joined forces to thank the NHS in a series of videos shared on Twitter.

Sir Paul McCartney, Daniel Craig, Stormzy and Ricky Gervais were among those showing solidarity with frontline staff.

From David Beckham to Kylie Minogue and Sir Elton John, the stars filmed themselves saying thank you to healthcare workers.

Bagpipers across Scotland also performed a tune to show their appreciation for key workers, while Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish government gathered on the steps of Holyrood.

Finlay MacDonald, 42, of Clarkston in East Renfrewshire, took part in the Pipe Up! For The Key Workers! event.

He said: “It was great, a really special moment – all our neighbours were out in their gardens with a rousing round of applause.

“This is our way of entertaining people and showing our appreciation to key staff who are keeping us safe.”

Bagpipers were urged by the National Piping Centre to play Scotland The Brave in their own neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, emergency services personnel sounded their sirens to show their appreciation.

The first Clap For Carers took place on Thursday, March 26 and is expected to continue on a weekly basis.

ITV paused its programming as part of the tribute.