Tue 25th Jan, 2022

Boris Johnson willing to speak to police investigating No 10 parties

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to make a statement in the House of Commons, Westminster, after it was announced that Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into a "number of events" in Downing Street and Whitehall in relation to potential beaches of coronavirus laws. Pic by Stefan Rousseau

By Press Association
25th January 2022

By Sam Blewett, David Hughes and Geraldine Scott, PA Political Staff

Boris Johnson has signalled he is willing to speak to police investigating multiple allegations of Downing Street parties breaching coronavirus regulations but believes he has not broken the law.

Downing Street acknowledged aspects of Sue Gray’s Cabinet Office inquiry that touch on potentially criminal acts will be paused after the Metropolitan Police announced on Monday that officers had launched an investigation.

The Prime Minister thinks it is “entirely right” for Scotland Yard to investigate and insisted that anyone required “will fully cooperate” with officers, No 10 said.

Mr Johnson was plunged into deeper jeopardy when Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced officers were investigating a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall over two years after being passed information from the Gray inquiry.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The PM fully acknowledges the public’s anger and concern about what has been reported, he has taken responsibility for his judgments made and it is right the Met should be now given the time and space to undertake their investigations.

“It will provide the public with welcome clarity and help draw a line under these events and everyone required will fully cooperate in any way they are asked.”

Pressed if the Prime Minister is willing to be interviewed by officers, his spokesman responded: “Anyone asked to will cooperate fully as you would expect.”

Asked if Mr Johnson thinks he has not broken the law, the spokesman said: “I need to be cautious about what I say but I think that’s fair to say that he does not.”

