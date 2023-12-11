Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust donates technology to cancer patients

The Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust Committee bought tablets, computers and printers to present to Dr David Ballesteros, an oncologist at St Bernard’s Hospital.

In a statement from the charity, it said the trust believes that Christmas is a great time to give something back to the community, especially to those diagnosed with cancer.

They added that Dr Ballesteros believes that this type of equipment will be useful to patients undergoing chemotherapy, as a means of entertainment during their sessions, and it will also facilitate remote work, for the team running the unit on the 5th floor of the hospital.

The chairperson of the charity, Sonia Golt, “Our Buddies want to show their gratitude to the hospital for their dedication to cancer patients when they arrive for their chemo sessions.”

“Kindness and understanding is essential for the well-being of these vulnerable patients to feel safe and at peace while undergoing this harsh treatment. Our charity is happy to be able to make the load lighter.”