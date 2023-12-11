Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust donates technology to cancer patients

By Chronicle Staff
11th December 2023

The Bosom Buddies Cancer Trust Committee bought tablets, computers and printers to present to Dr David Ballesteros, an oncologist at St Bernard’s Hospital.

In a statement from the charity, it said the trust believes that Christmas is a great time to give something back to the community, especially to those diagnosed with cancer.

They added that Dr Ballesteros believes that this type of equipment will be useful to patients undergoing chemotherapy, as a means of entertainment during their sessions, and it will also facilitate remote work, for the team running the unit on the 5th floor of the hospital.

The chairperson of the charity, Sonia Golt, “Our Buddies want to show their gratitude to the hospital for their dedication to cancer patients when they arrive for their chemo sessions.”

“Kindness and understanding is essential for the well-being of these vulnerable patients to feel safe and at peace while undergoing this harsh treatment. Our charity is happy to be able to make the load lighter.”

Most Read

Brexit

Albares says ‘absurd’ to exclude airport from UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Brexit

UK ready to explore ‘practical and technical’ options to allow EU flights from Gibraltar

Wed 6th Dec, 2023

Local News

EV Foundation seeks urgent support amid Christmas shortfall

Thu 7th Dec, 2023

Local News

In run-up to Christmas, Father Charlie, businesses and volunteers pull together for those in need

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Plans filed for choir loft and hall for St Paul’s church

11th December 2023

Local News
Two arrested on suspicion of tobacco offences

11th December 2023

Local News
In run-up to Christmas, Father Charlie, businesses and volunteers pull together for those in need

11th December 2023

Local News
Drone survey will unlock hidden heritage gems in Northern Defences

11th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023