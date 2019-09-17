Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Bosom Buddies sell charity calendar at Piazza

By Chronicle Staff
17th September 2019

Local charity Bosom Buddies launched their calendar in aid of cancer earlier this month. Over the past weeks the charity has been selling their £6 calendar with the proceeds set to be donated to several cancer charities. Some 100 people have been involved in producing the calendar including but not limited to the Bosom Buddies,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

The Mount to become public open leisure area

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

RGP cooperates with Guardia Civil in crackdown on major drug smuggling gang

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Features

Local dancer awarded scholarship for prestigious ballet academy in Paris

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
GHA ambulance service host open day

17th September 2019

Features
Bosom Buddies sell charity calendar at Piazza

17th September 2019

Local News
Main Street traders invited to to join Business Improvement District

16th September 2019

Local News
Against Brexit backdrop, Gibraltar goes to the polls on October 17

16th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019