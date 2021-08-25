Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Aug, 2021

Bossano to address UN decolonization seminar

By Chronicle Staff
25th August 2021

The Minister for Economic Development Joe Bossano is travelling to the Island of Dominica to participate in the UN decolonization seminar and in doing so will have addressed the seminars in all four decades since it was set up in 1990.

The seminar has historically been held in May so that the issues debated can be reflected in the Committee of 24, the Special Committee, in New York in June.

The recommendations of the Special Committee are then considered by the 4th Committee in October and decisions later taken by the General Assembly.

This year because of Covid-19, the New York meeting took place in June and the Seminar has been delayed until August.

The seminars were set up to accelerate the decolonization process, with a target of 2000, in the first decade. The meeting this week is the first year of the fourth decade.

Mr Bossano is accompanied by Albert Poggio and will be back in Gibraltar next week.

