Sat 18th Jan, 2020

Bossino coy over GSD leadership intentions, Feetham and Clinton bow out

By Chronicle Staff
18th January 2020

By Cristina Cavilla and Brian Reyes GSD MP Damon Bossino declined to be drawn last night on whether he will put up a challenge to Keith Azopardi for the party leadership.  Contacted by this newspaper Mr Bossino, who topped the GSD polling at the general election in October, would not comment on the matter despite...

