Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 1st Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bossino ‘shocked and alarmed’ by metal structure screwed to Moorish Castle’s outer wall

By Chronicle Staff
28th February 2025

The GSD raised concern in Parliament about a metal goods lift that had been screwed into the outer wall of the Moorish Castle as part of ongoing construction work being carried out in Road to the Lines. Opposition MP Damon Bossino said he was “absolutely shocked and alarmed” by what he had seen. The metal...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

No deal means Brexit ‘hammer will fall’ at border, CM says

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Features

A man’s life saved after cardiac arrest at work

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Local News

Bossino ‘shocked and alarmed’ by metal structure screwed to Moorish Castle’s outer wall

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Local News

Man arrested on suspicion of forgery

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Andrew’s passion for the beautiful game, policing and travel

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Jury convicts man of 13 sexual offences against children

28th February 2025

Local News
Opposition probes CSRO move to Leanse Place

28th February 2025

Local News
Parliament offered update on Bob Peliza Mews, including change of location for pensioners’ flats

28th February 2025

Local News
GSD airs concern over high number of children with supported needs

28th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025