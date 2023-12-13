Boutique hotel and Fortress House art gallery up before DPC

The proposed development of a boutique hotel and a restaurant at 3 Secretary's Lane and 12 Governor's Lane and the proposed development of an art gallery, children’s art centre and café at Fortress House, 7/9 Cathedral Square, will be debated during Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission.

In May this year, Fortress House gained outline planning permission, unanimously, subject to design modifications particularly concerning the contemporary elements and the façade.

Also on the agenda is an application for Blossom House, 12/3 Buena Vista Road, for a proposed attic conversion and associated external and internal alterations, installation of new window and door openings, addition of a plunge pool with decking and a seating area within existing external garden area, erection of a terrace on the 1st floor level and the conversion of a lower ground floor area into a summer room.

The proposed refurbishment and extension to Acelia Cottage, 59 Europa Road, will be debated as will the proposed alterations and addition of terrace to both flats at 12 - 14 Hospital Ramp, and the conversion of part of the ground floor of 14 Hospital Ramp into a garage.

An application for the proposed installation of photovoltaic panels at the Moorish Castle Estate will also be heard.

The DPC will also discuss the proposed construction of new private and commercial storage units, and associated ancillary works at 6/6 Castle Road and the proposed 4G micro radio equipment deployment at St Mary’s First School, 44 Town Range.