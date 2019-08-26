Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Boy sustains cuts after tree topples in strong winds

David Parody

By Chronicle Staff
26th August 2019

A seven-year old boy sustained minor cuts when a tree toppled in strong winds on Sunday night and landed on him.

The boy was with his parents riding his bicycle as they headed home along Rosia Road when the tree fell and trapped him beneath its branches.

“On police arrival, the parents had already extricated the child from under the branches and conveyed him to hospital, where he received treatment for a minor laceration,” police said in a statement.

“He was then allowed to return home.”

“Luckily, the child was only struck by the lighter, leafier top branches of the tree.”

The Highways Department was informed and the tree was subsequently removed from the area.

Most Read

Local News

Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

Mon 26th Aug, 2019

Local News

Police rescue two men with severe hypothermia in Strait of Gibraltar

Sun 25th Aug, 2019

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Local News

Spanish rescue operation off east side of the Rock

Thu 22nd Aug, 2019

Local News

UEFA punishes Rangers for 'sectarian chants' during home match against Gibraltar's St Joseph's

Fri 23rd Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Police arrest four over Top of the Rock break-in

26th August 2019

Local News
Boy sustains cuts after tree topples in strong winds

26th August 2019

Local News
Police rescue two men with severe hypothermia in Strait of Gibraltar

25th August 2019

Local News
Cargo ship suspected of drug smuggling released after search finds nothing

24th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019