Boy sustains cuts after tree topples in strong winds

A seven-year old boy sustained minor cuts when a tree toppled in strong winds on Sunday night and landed on him.

The boy was with his parents riding his bicycle as they headed home along Rosia Road when the tree fell and trapped him beneath its branches.

“On police arrival, the parents had already extricated the child from under the branches and conveyed him to hospital, where he received treatment for a minor laceration,” police said in a statement.

“He was then allowed to return home.”

“Luckily, the child was only struck by the lighter, leafier top branches of the tree.”

The Highways Department was informed and the tree was subsequently removed from the area.