Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Brake dust 'as bad as diesel exhaust fumes for immune system'

Dr Liza Selley/University of Cambridge/PA Wire

By Press Association
9th January 2020

By Nilima Marshall, PA Science Reporter

Metal particles released by worn-out brake pads may have the same harmful effects on the immune system as diesel exhaust fumes, according to new research.

Lab tests have shown dust from the component can cause inflammation of the lungs and reduce the ability of immune cells to kill bacteria, increasing the risk of respiratory infections.

The effects of air pollution particles from diesel emissions have been well documented, with studies linking the exhaust fumes to lung cancer, various respiratory illnesses and decreased lung function.

A team from King's College London now believes brake dust could be contributing not only to endless coughs and colds among city dwellers, but also to more serious illnesses like pneumonia or bronchitis.

Dr Ian Mudway, who led the research at the MRC Centre for Environment and Health at King's College London, said: "At this time the focus on diesel exhaust emissions is completely justified by the scientific literature, but we should not forget, or discount, the importance of other components, such as metals from mechanical abrasion, especially from brakes.

"There is no such thing as a zero-emission vehicle and as regulations to reduce exhaust emissions kick in, the contribution from these sources are likely to become more significant."

It is estimated that metal particles from brake wear is responsible for up to a fifth of fine air pollution particles, known as PM2.5, at roadsides.

To test the effects of brake pad particles on human lungs, the team collected dust from a brake pad testing factory and exposed it to a group of immune cells, known as macrophages, in the lab.

Macrophages are the lungs' front-line defence system which kill bacteria by engulfing and digesting them.

When exposed to particulates from diesel exhaust and brake dust, the researchers found the ability of the macrophages to take up and destroy bacteria was reduced.

In addition, the team observed that particulates from both sources caused the macrophages to produce molecules in the immune system which drive inflammation.

Dr Liza Selley, who conducted the research at the MRC Centre for Environment and Health at King's College London and Imperial College London, said: "Diesel fumes and brake dust appear to be as bad as each other in terms of toxicity in macrophages.

"Macrophages protect the lung from microbes and infections and regulate inflammation, but we found that when they're exposed to brake dust they can no longer take up bacteria.

"Worryingly, this means that brake dust could be contributing to what I call 'London throat' - the constant froggy feeling and string of coughs and colds that city dwellers endure - and more serious infections like pneumonia or bronchitis which we already know to be influenced by diesel exhaust exposure."

The scientists believe that vanadium, a metal present in both brake dust and diesel exhaust, may be responsible for the harmful effects on immune cells.

The team say further studies are needed to understand more about the effects of brake dust on human health.

The research was funded by the Medical Research Council and is published in the journal Metallomics.

Most Read

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Features

Early humans were cooking plant-based carbs 170,000 years ago, study suggests

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Sports

GFA investigates vandalism after friendly match

Wed 8th Jan, 2020

Local News

Cost of demolishing Queen’s Cinema was £625,000

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
National Trust plans massive woodland expansion to offset emissions

9th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Mike Nesbitt says decision time is now for Northern Ireland’s political leaders

9th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Privately owned Roman fort on Hadrian’s wall gifted to nation

9th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Queen not consulted before Harry and Meghan's announcement to 'step back'

9th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020