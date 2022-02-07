Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Breakfast for World Cancer Day

By Chronicle Staff
7th February 2022

The Mayor, Christian Santos GMD today hosted representatives of several cancer charities to mark World Cancer Day last Friday.

Nine local charities, Cancer Relief; Cancer Research UK, Gibraltar Branch; Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar; Bosom Buddies; Blood Cancer; Research into Childhood Cancer (RICC); Pancreatic Cancer; Prostate Cancer, and Pathway Through Pain, were welcomed to City Hall with a tour of the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery followed by a breakfast in the Mayor’s Parlour with Mr Santos and Deputy Mayor Miss Carmen Gomez.

Mr Santos thanked the volunteers who attended for all the hard work they do along with their committees.

All of the charities had the opportunity to speak about what they do, highlighting the importance of raising awareness of symptoms which can lead to earlier diagnosis.

Most Read

Brexit

In no deal planning, Gibraltar faces reality of ‘alternative, unattractive’ post-Brexit world

Wed 2nd Feb, 2022

Local News

Education managers seek new balance between permanent and supply teaching jobs

Mon 7th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Treaty negotiators ‘still far’ from agreement, Commission official says

Mon 7th Feb, 2022

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New Tree of Hope planted for Cancer Relief

7th February 2022

Local News
Education managers seek new balance between permanent and supply teaching jobs

7th February 2022

Local News
Govt convenes McGrail inquiry

4th February 2022

Local News
Four years for man convicted of conspiracy to rob tobacco warehouse

4th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022