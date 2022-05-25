Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th May, 2022

Breast Cancer charity gears up for ‘Walkers for Knockers’ campaign

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th May 2022

Breast Cancer Support Group Gibraltar are asking people to take to the street and raise funds during the month of June in their ‘Walkers for Knockers’ campaign.

Starting on June 1, the charity is encouraging people to count their steps and make a commitment to donate to the charity.

Walkers, or runners, can count their steps throughout the whole month and at the end they can send the charity the proof of steps done. Alternatively they can send daily updates.

“Because we are walking to fight Breast Cancer and every step counts, this year we need you to count your steps and send it to us with a selfie. The person with the most steps walked will receive a prize,” said a spokeswoman.

The charity traditionally held the Lunar Walk every June but since the Covid-19 pandemic they have asked people to walk or run 5km and donate at whatever time they could during the month.

“We have people who for the past two years have made it a challenge and walked every day so we decided to make this a challenge this year,” said a spokeswoman for the charity.

“We decided to do away with the lunar walk as we were getting more walkers walking at their own pace throughout the month than in the Lunar Walk event.”

Walk, Donate and Nominate via
BCSG Acc: 10216701
Sort Code: 40-51-78
IBAN: G166TNOV000010216700001
SWIFT:TNOVGIGI
Trusted Novus Bank

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/breastcancersupportgibraltar

