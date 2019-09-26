Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Breathing Apparatus Maintenance Course

By Chronicle Staff
26th September 2019

Several members of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) have recently completed an accredited Breathing Apparatus (BA) care, maintenance and repair course.

Paul Foster from Dräger UK delivered the sessions.

“BA sets provide our firefighters with that critical control measure inside an irrespirable atmosphere within the risk area, and are probably amongst the most important items of equipment of any fire service,” said a statement from GFRS.

The course involves a blended learning approach, with the contents presented in an application-based and varied manner, combining conventional “classroom” training with practical exercises, realistic simulations and web-based online elements, aimed at enhancing the learning experience and establish competency.

“During this two-day course our team received expert knowledge on workshop practices, that included a comprehensive approach on the maintenance of pressurised air breathing equipment, from a thorough understanding of all mechanical and electronic components through to cleaning and disinfection, function tests and up-keeping of these,” said the statement.

“The training focused on the team getting knowledge, learning skills and expertise regarding maintenance and repair works on our Dräger full face masks and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) sets, covering different areas of SCBA electronic components and associated databases like understanding and changing of parameters,” the statement added.

The GFRS Senior Management Team has congratulated all those who successfully completed this course.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian life-saver given top charity award

Wed 25th Sep, 2019

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

In UN speech, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez mentions Gibraltar and importance of an orderly Brexit

Wed 25th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Breathing Apparatus Maintenance Course

26th September 2019

Local News
Ministry of Equality releases transgender ally information leaflet

26th September 2019

Local News
Ian Howes completes toughest stage in half marathon des sables Fuerteventura

26th September 2019

Local News
British Champion firefighter awarded Gibraltar Coin

26th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019