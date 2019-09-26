Breathing Apparatus Maintenance Course

Several members of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) have recently completed an accredited Breathing Apparatus (BA) care, maintenance and repair course.

Paul Foster from Dräger UK delivered the sessions.

“BA sets provide our firefighters with that critical control measure inside an irrespirable atmosphere within the risk area, and are probably amongst the most important items of equipment of any fire service,” said a statement from GFRS.

The course involves a blended learning approach, with the contents presented in an application-based and varied manner, combining conventional “classroom” training with practical exercises, realistic simulations and web-based online elements, aimed at enhancing the learning experience and establish competency.

“During this two-day course our team received expert knowledge on workshop practices, that included a comprehensive approach on the maintenance of pressurised air breathing equipment, from a thorough understanding of all mechanical and electronic components through to cleaning and disinfection, function tests and up-keeping of these,” said the statement.

“The training focused on the team getting knowledge, learning skills and expertise regarding maintenance and repair works on our Dräger full face masks and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) sets, covering different areas of SCBA electronic components and associated databases like understanding and changing of parameters,” the statement added.

The GFRS Senior Management Team has congratulated all those who successfully completed this course.