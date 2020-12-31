Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Brexit agreement provides 'crucial breathing space', Unite says

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
31st December 2020

Unite Gibraltar cautiously welcomed the announcement on Thursday regarding the future relationship with the European Union, adding that it provides “crucial breathing space” in negotiations on Gibraltar.
In a statement, the union also acknowledged the tireless work of negotiators to reach this important in principle agreement whilst the “spectre of a hard Brexit loomed large”.
A spokesman for Unite Gibraltar said: “The agreement in principle provides crucial breathing space to negotiate in full the future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union, whilst also averting the catastrophe that would have been no deal and a hard Brexit.”
“Clearly the detail needs to be understood fully and how key elements of the in principle agreement and any eventual treaty will effect Gibraltar and the union’s membership; however Unite welcomes this in principle agreement.”
“Unite will be studying the full wording of the agreement text, as well as exercising the commitments received from the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo for full consultation on these matters, in addition to building on the assurances that have already been received from No.6 Convent Place, particularly in relation to the Borders & Coastguard Agency.”
“Avoiding a hard Brexit and securing the foundations for a future, frictionless frontier for people, goods and services were key outcomes, therefore the union wish to recognise the hard work of the negotiating team in reaching this crucial point and the coming months of further negotiation will be critical towards achieving a potentially historic treaty.”
“The union will therefore be at the forefront of addressing any challenges that will face our members arising from this process and look forward to working positively with the Government on these to ensure the future prosperity of those living and working in Gibraltar.”

