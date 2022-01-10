Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Brexit offers chance of ‘new and original, imaginative’ framework for cross-border cooperation

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
10th January 2022

Brexit has created an opportunity for a “new and original, imaginative model” for cross-border cooperation between Gibraltar and Spain facilitated by the European Union, according to an analysis published by two academics from the University of Cadiz. The UK’s decision to leave the EU had a direct impact on Gibraltar, forcing a redefinition of the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Swiss-based company eyes Rock bunkers for Bitcoin mining project

Fri 7th Jan, 2022

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Morrisons supply chain manager appointed MBE for Gib post-Brexit deliveries

Sun 2nd Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Basic foundations for secure existence set in stone for clubs

10th January 2022

Sports
Lions grab their first points as they deal a blow to Lynx’s hopes

9th January 2022

Sports
Europa forced to make a comeback to secure three points against Glacis United

9th January 2022

Features
After 500 days away from Gibraltar, Simon Dumas looks back on three years with King Calaway

9th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022