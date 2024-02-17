Brian Wade still playing jazz… as I say goodbye to a friend
As I was pondering on writing a piece about my good old friend – musician, songwriter, producer, publisher and music manager Brian Wade; three things happened. Often when something or someone is close to you it is hard to assess if as a journalist you should embark on writing a piece, especially about someone who...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here