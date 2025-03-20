Brick heart for Keith Bautista raises funds for GHA
by Elena Scialtiel Local hobbyist group GiBricks has raised £15,000 for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association (GCA) to go towards donations of medical equipment for the GHA, an act done in loving memory of the late founding member of both groups, Keith Bautista. This was unveiled at the official opening of an exhibition of LEGO sculptures...
