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Thu 9th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Bright start for Gibraltar darts in Ireland

By Stephen Ignacio
9th July 2026

The Gibraltar youth darts team made a bright start to their campaign at the WDF Europe Cup Youth in Ireland.
Having arrived in Ireland and taken part in the opening ceremony, Gibraltar’s youngsters were quickly into action, recording a number of victories in their opening matches.

Representing Gibraltar are:

Boys Team
Nico Bado — Team Captain
Ethan Pulham
Joseph Andrades
Colin Torres

Girls Team
Nya Fa
Eryn Fa

Coaches / Managers
Ethan Smith — Head Coach
Nicholas Fortunato
Sean Negrete

The team will continue competing through to Friday, with qualification earning places in Saturday’s knockout stages.
There was already individual success on the opening day, with Ethan Pulham progressing to the last 64 of the WDF Europe Cup Youth Open Singles.
There was also a historic result in the girls’ team event, with sisters Nya and Eryn Fa defeating Iceland 3-2 to secure Gibraltar’s first-ever victory in a girls’ team match at the WDF Europe Cup Youth.
The early results provided an encouraging start for the Gibraltar squad as they continue their campaign over the coming days.

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