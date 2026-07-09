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Thu 9th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar Hockey women grab first win in qualifiers

By Stephen Ignacio
9th July 2026

Gibraltar women’s hockey team were to secure their first victory with an early push-off against Hungary this Thursday morning.
Playing in the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II Women’s 2026 group matches, Gibraltar faced Hungary in a tightly contested encounter, with both sides keeping a clean sheet through the opening three quarters.
A goal from captain Natalie Caetano in the 53rd minute, through a penalty stroke, was to make the difference as Gibraltar secured their first win of the competition.
The team, coached by Jake Read and managed by Janssen Olivero, will next face hosts Finland this Friday, with Luxembourg awaiting them in their final group match.
Victory on the opening day of competition, in what was the first match of the tournament, sets the team on a positive note as they look to secure promotion from the division.

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