"Representation at international level ensures that our flag continues to fly proudly at the highest level" says Sports Minister

With Gibraltar represented internationally this week in cricket, hockey, darts and basketball, Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon has highlighted the importance this has for Gibraltar's image on the international stage.

"It is great to see our Youth Darts players travelling abroad fresh off the success of the WDF events hosted locally last weekend. It is important to build on these successes, and international tournaments provide an excellent opportunity for development.

"As far as our full national squads are concerned, I am very pleased to see a sprinkling of new faces in the cricket and men's and women's hockey squads. This shows that the development programmes of these two hard-working associations are bearing fruit. Best of luck to the hockey squads in Helsinki and the cricket squad in Svanholm also.

"Gibraltar is entering a key period in its history and representation at international level ensures that our flag continues to fly proudly at the highest level."

The senior national cricket squad is presently in Svanholm, Denmark, for the ICC Europe Sub Regional Qualifier B, whilst the men's and women's national hockey squads have arrived in Helsinki, Finland, where they will compete in the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II.

Also competing internationally are the Gibraltar Darts Association (GDA) youth teams, who are in Limerick, Ireland, to participate in the World Darts Federation (WDF) Europe Youth Cup 2026.

Basketball is also represented by two national teams competing abroad, with the girls' U16s taking part in the FIBA U16 EuroBasket Division C in Valletta, Malta, whilst the boys are competing in the same division in Yerevan, Armenia.