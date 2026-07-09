Thirty-eight points for a third time for the U16s

Gibraltar's U16 girls were, for a third consecutive day, unable to better their 38-point scoring tally. Having lost 96-38 to Albania in their opening match, Gibraltar matched that total again in Wednesday's 58-38 defeat to Moldova.

As fate would have it, Gibraltar once again finished on 38 points against Armenia on Thursday as they suffered their third defeat of the tournament.

Ending on the wrong side of an 81-38 scoreline, the Gibraltar U16 national team produced two quarters in which they reached double figures, scoring 17 points in the second quarter and 10 in the fourth.

However, they were restricted to just eight points in the opening quarter and three in the third against a very strong Armenian side.

Gibraltar did well to limit Armenia to just 10 points in the first quarter. Although their opponents went on to score 27 and 25 points in the second and third quarters respectively, Gibraltar were able to restrict them to 19 in the final quarter while adding 10 points of their own.

The Division C group stage has proven to be a tough challenge for the young Gibraltar side. Although Gibraltar now have several elite players competing in the Cádiz Provincial League, there remains a significant gap to the standard currently being displayed by teams such as Armenia and Albania.