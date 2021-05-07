Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th May, 2021

Britannica virtual quiz show next week

By Chronicle Staff
7th May 2021

Renowned international historian and author Christopher Lloyd will be delivering a virtual quiz at some of Gibraltar’s educational establishments next week, based on his new book, ‘First Britannica Kids Encyclopedia’.

The author has teamed up with Gibraltar Cultural Services, as part of a new development and educational initiative with five schools taking on the opportunity.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on events and festivals, the author developed a virtual Quiz Show to engage with his audience and maintain an interactive element.

The sessions are part of this year’s Youth Arts Jamboree which had initially been planned for earlier in the year but were postponed due to Covid-19.

The sessions will be delivered via Zoom, in what will be a fun and immersive way to learn about the world. The competition will be aimed at young people aged between 8 and 14 years old.

A final event with the winners from all the schools participating will follow.

