British Champion firefighter awarded Gibraltar Coin
A local firefighter received a Gibraltar Coin from the Governor of Gibraltar Lieutenant General Edward Davis in recognition of his achievements at the British Firefighter Challenge. Matthew Coulthard, 40, brought home three medals from the gruelling competition including a Gold medal for the British Champion, a Silver medal for Overall category and a Silver medal...
