British Forces Gibraltar completes Rocky Sparrow nuclear safety exercise

Several members of British Forces Gibraltar recently participated in Rocky Sparrow training week which also involved a training exercise.

The entire week is dedicated to training and testing the Ministry of Defence's preparedness in the unlikely event of an incident at one of Gibraltar’s two nuclear berths.

During the week, several emergency planning experts from HMNB Clyde and Navy Command came to Gibraltar to train and oversee a live exercise, interacting with British Forces Gibraltar personnel ensuring that key stakeholders and any new team members were adequately trained in their emergency roles.

“I am delighted that we have just successfully completed Exercise Rocky Sparrow, our annual training to support Gibraltar’s Operational Berth for nuclear powered warships<” Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy said. “This is a strategic capability for the UK and Allies, and it is really significant that we have demonstrated that we continue to be capable custodians and, alongside the Government of Gibraltar, have been deemed by the Nuclear Regulator to be fit to safely and effectively operate the berth.”