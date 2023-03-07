Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

British Forces Gibraltar implements smoke free working environment

By Chronicle Staff
7th March 2023

In line with national No Smoking Day on Wednesday, Commander British Forces Gibraltar has directed that the whole of the Defence Estate in Gibraltar will become a tobacco/cigarette free zone, followed by a complete vape/smoke free site from July 10 this year.

“The Ministry of Defence is committed to providing a safe and healthy working environment for its personnel,” said a statement from the MoD.

“The primary purpose is to improve the health and wellbeing of personnel accessing the Defence Estate.”

The policy applies to the whole force, which includes all Defence personnel, contractors, visitors and other non-Ministry of Defence personnel.

“British Forces Gibraltar is committed to creating an entirely smoke free zone and it is seen as a positive step towards building a healthier environment in Gibraltar,” said the statement.

“The harmful health effects of tobacco smoke are well documented and therefore smoking cessation support, for those who currently smoke, is being provided by the Gibraltar Health Authority and Defence Primary Health Care Medical Centre.”

