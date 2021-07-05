Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

British Forces Gibraltar raise £1042 for Royal Air Force Association

By Chronicle Staff
5th July 2021

Personnel from the British Forces Gibraltar (BFGib) community recently took part in a charity event in support of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) by cycling the 12 km loop of Gibraltar throughout the day and night.

Open to all service personnel, MOD civilians, and families from the military community, the 24-hour cycling event consisted of a team of fifteen volunteers cycling laps around the Rock in conjunction with other teams worldwide - the aim to “cycle” the 24,901 km around the equator.

Despite some tired legs and bodies, the participants finished a full 24 hours after the start of the event, completing a total of 1341 km which raised £1042. All proceeds from this and the global event go to support RAF personnel, past and present.

“The event was a huge success. We had over 820 riders around the world who cycled more than twice around the world and raised a staggering £122,000,” said one of the UK organisers.

Plans are already afoot to organise the second Gibraltar-based iteration of next year’s RAFA Rides fundraiser although what form this will take is yet to be announced.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian man dies in Ghana while volunteering for charity

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Sports

Andalusian hockey selections cancels visit to Gibraltar at last minute

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Local News

Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Back in the driving seat at Transport, Balban mulls plan to slow down traffic

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar backs plan for global minimum corporate tax of 15%

Fri 2nd Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
100 mile cycle around the Rock raises £1,177 for RAF benevolent fund

5th July 2021

Local News
RGP Officers train to stay safe

5th July 2021

Local News
Back in the driving seat at Transport, Balban mulls plan to slow down traffic

5th July 2021

Local News
Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal

5th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021