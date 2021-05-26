Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th May, 2021

British Forces Gibraltar to host its first ever armed forces day event

By Chronicle Staff
26th May 2021

The British Forces community in Gibraltar will host an Armed Forces Day (AFD) event on Saturday June 19, one week ahead of the national Armed Forces Day 2021.

A statement from the MoD it noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, many communities are still unable to hold Armed Forces Day events. However, due to the easing of Covid-19 control measures in Gibraltar, British Forces Gibraltar (BFGib) is very fortunate to be one of the few communities able to host physical events this year to mark AFD21.

“This is also the first time that British Forces Gibraltar has held such an event and it promises to be a fun-packed day. Much planning has taken place over the past few months to pull together this event, and we are extremely grateful for the tremendous support received from local businesses in the community, without which the event could not take place,” said the statement.

Starting with a ceremonial march from John Mackintosh Square to the Naval Base from 10am on June 19, the public will then be able to access the Naval Base between 11.30am and 4.30pm.

“They will be able to enjoy the various activities taking place and to learn a little bit about the work conducted by the Armed Forces here in Gibraltar. Military displays, equipment stands, stalls, street food, water sports and so much more will be the order of the day,” said the statement.

In addition, later on during the evening there will be an Armed Forces Day event taking place in Casemates, organised by the Government of Gibraltar.

“These events will provide an opportunity for the Gibraltar community to come together and show their appreciation for the entire Armed Forces community, from those currently serving to their families, veterans and cadets. It will also provide an opportunity for the Armed Forces to say thank you to the public for their continued support,” said the statement.

“Don’t miss out on all the fun. Come along and celebrate AFD with the British Forces community.”

