Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

British Overseas Territories in move to improve corporate transparency

By Press Association
16th July 2020

By David Hughes
Eight British Overseas Territories have agreed to set up publicly accessible registers setting out who owns firms based there, the Foreign Office has said.

The move is aimed at increasing transparency about the true ownership of firms registered in Anguilla, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Montserrat, the Pitcairn Islands and St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Gibraltar already has a publicly accessible register setting out the ownership of firms.

Ministers hope the move will help signal the need to tackle international “illicit finance”.

But the British Virgin Islands is yet to commit to introducing a publicly accessible register of beneficial ownership, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “This is an important step forward by governments from across the Overseas Territories.”

“I welcome the leadership to improve corporate transparency, and the message it sends about the need to tackle illicit finance globally.”

In a statement to Parliament, Overseas Territories minister Baroness Sugg said the registers would be established by the end of 2023.

“It took the UK over three years to introduce its own public register,” she said.

“The 2023 deadline also aligns with the Government’s international campaign to advance publicly accessible company beneficial ownership registers as a global norm.”

“We believe that action on beneficial ownership information in the Overseas Territories should be complemented by improved public access to beneficial ownership information internationally. This maximises the protection of our national security.”

She added: “We hope that the British Virgin Islands will also commit to publicly accessible registers of company beneficial ownership without delay.”
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Bluefin tuna seized from Spanish vessel in BGTW

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
PM: ‘Every reasonable step’ being taken to prepare for second coronavirus spike

16th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Compliance with coronavirus quarantine rules ‘incredibly high’

16th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Tax treaty will ‘permanently remove’ Gibraltar from Spanish blacklist, Spanish Congress told

15th July 2020

UK/Spain News
UV cleaning robots introduced at Heathrow

15th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020