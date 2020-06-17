Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Briton extradited from Spain charged over gangland murder plot

National Crime Agency (NCA)

By Press Association
17th June 2020

By Kim Pilling, PA

A Briton arrested in Barcelona over an alleged dispute between two crime gangs in Salford has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

Jamie Rothwell was detained by Spanish police officers at an apartment block last month after a European Arrest Warrant was issued in October.

The 33-year-old has since been extradited and appeared before Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He was further remanded in custody to appear next at Manchester Crown Court on July 15.

He is charged with conspiring with others between July 2014 and October 2015 to murder two men.

Rothwell is also accused of two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Last month, Greater Manchester Police said his arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into rival organised crime groups in the city.

In 2015 a man was shot in Salford as he sat in a car with two others. In a separate incident, a second man was seriously injured in a machete attack.

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Residents of Gibraltar now able to cross into Spain

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Local News

No cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar

Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Local News

Faced with university uncertainty, Gibraltar’s students ponder their options

Tue 16th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Winston Churchill statue to be uncovered ahead of Macron visit

17th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Most universities planning in-person teaching for students in autumn – poll

17th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Clegg defends Facebook policy allowing ‘abhorrent’ Trump posts

17th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Former PMs hit out at decision to merge DfID with FCO

17th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020