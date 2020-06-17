Briton extradited from Spain charged over gangland murder plot

By Kim Pilling, PA

A Briton arrested in Barcelona over an alleged dispute between two crime gangs in Salford has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

Jamie Rothwell was detained by Spanish police officers at an apartment block last month after a European Arrest Warrant was issued in October.

The 33-year-old has since been extradited and appeared before Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He was further remanded in custody to appear next at Manchester Crown Court on July 15.

He is charged with conspiring with others between July 2014 and October 2015 to murder two men.

Rothwell is also accused of two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Last month, Greater Manchester Police said his arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into rival organised crime groups in the city.

In 2015 a man was shot in Salford as he sat in a car with two others. In a separate incident, a second man was seriously injured in a machete attack.